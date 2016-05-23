(Updates with Le Havre strike vote)
PARIS May 23 Oil sector workers of French CGT
and FO unions voted on Monday to begin a strike at Exxon Mobil's
240,000 barrels-per-day Port Jerome refinery in northern
France, the unions said in a joint statement.
Workers at a port terminal in Le Havre, northern France,
which handles large volumes of imported petroleum products, also
voted overwhelmingly to strike, the CGT said.
The Port Jerome workers will join the rolling nationwide
protest that began in March, aimed at forcing the government to
withdraw contested labour market reforms.
The unions said the strike and blockade of the refinery will
begin at 0400 GMT on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Exxon told Reuters earlier on Monday that
production had not been affected by the strike, which has hit
output at rival Total's refineries.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)