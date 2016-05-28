(Adds French oil industry federation comment)
PARIS May 28 France's fuel supply crisis is not
yet over, the transport minister warned on Saturday, while Prime
Minister Manuel Valls was quoted as saying he was ready to ride
out protests at ports and fuel depots by strikers opposed to
labour reform plans.
Valls has taken a tough stance against the hardline CGT
union, which has spearheaded strikes that have shut down
refineries and disrupted fuel supplies in the past two weeks.
Following a meeting between the government and oil industry
representatives, Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said the
situation at fuel depots was improving though the crisis caused
by the strikes was not fully over.
"In some regions the situation is almost back to normal. In
other regions we remain attentive, but we cannot say that the
crisis is over," Vidalies said.
Vidalies added that action to clear the blockades at fuel
depots could be continued if necessary.
The government also warned companies against possible fuel
price hikes.
"The instruction is to be reasonable in terms of pricing,"
Francis Duseux, head of the French oil industry federation, said
after the meeting, adding that some independent players were
trying to benefit from the situation.
In an interview with French daily newspaper Le Parisien,
Valls said he was determined to pass labour reforms and he felt
the protests would not escalate further.
"When a text (of reform) has been discussed, when it has
prompted a compromise with unions, when it has been adopted in
the National Assembly, I consider it my responsibility to see
this through," Valls said in an interview published on Saturday.
Valls said he respected trade unions, including the CGT, but
he found it unacceptable to blockade ports, fuel depots and
refineries, especially at a time when the economy was starting
to recover.
The stand-off worsened this week as France mobilised
strategic oil stocks for the first time in six years and
employers said the protests were starting to hurt the economy.
Valls said he would not withdraw the text of the reform,
which will make it easier for firms to hire and fire.
The government says the reform is crucial to reduce
unemployment, which is now above 10 percent of the workforce.
The CGT says the reform dismantles protective labour regulation.
The text may be modified when it goes to the upper house of
parliament for approval, Valls said. But the government would
not go back on core parts of the reform such as removing
obstacles for hiring for small and mid-sized companies.
