PARIS May 27 Managers have taken over operations and reopened pipelines at the CIM oil port terminal in Le Havre, northern France, after workers at the company voted to extend their strike, a CGT union official said on Friday.

The strike at CIM, an oil storage and supply services company which handles about 40 percent of French crude imports and distributes refined products, has contributed to fuel shortages and supply disruptions in France this week.

"Managers have taken over control of CIM and they have started to reopen the pipes because Exxon's Gravenchon refinery, which was still operating, was running low on crude," CGT union official Thierry Defrense told Reuters.

"This was ordered by the local government official," Defrense said.

French oil sector workers joined a nationwide strike aimed at forcing the government to drop a planned labour reform.

