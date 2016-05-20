PARIS May 20 France's CGT union called on
Friday for workers to halt production at the country's oil
refineries to add pressure on the government to drop a
controversial labour reform.
"The goal is not to create (fuel) shortages but to obtain
the withdrawal of the labour bill," Emmanuel Lepine, an official
at the CGT's oil industry section, told France Info Radio.
Oil group Total said on Thursday that its five
French refineries were already running at "minimum output"
because of ongoing protests over the labour reform that have
seen truck drivers blockage refineries.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Andrew Callus; Editing by James
Regan)