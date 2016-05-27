PARIS May 27 Strikes gripping France could be
called off by Monday if President Francois Hollande's government
backs down on a labour reform it is trying to push through, the
head of the hardline CGT union leading the action said on
Friday.
"The ball is in the government's court," Philippe Martinez
told Reuters in an interview.
Despite weeks of street demos and waves of strikes, Hollande
has refused to yield to protestors demands to withdraw the
proposed law changes that would make hiring and firing easier.
As riot police cleared picketers and barricades blocking
access to a large fuel depot on Friday, Hollande said after a
summit with other world leaders in Japan that he would not let
protesters strangle the economy.
Martinez said unions were prepared to return to the
negotiating table, but only if Hollande came back from Japan
saying he had heard their message.
When asked if he was prepared to let the strikes run on
until France begins hosting the Euro soccer championship from
June 10, he said;
"We're not looking for this to drag on. It can stop as soon
as Monday."
Speaking on the sidelines of an anti-reforms rally outside
Paris, Martinez said that in the absence of a government
climbdown, the union had further actions planned for the coming
weeks.
The CGT has dug in against the reforms after Hollande's
Socialist government decided to force it through parliament
earlier this month.
There has also been opposition from some lawmakers in the
government's own Socialist Party, and waves of street demos and
strikes.
Some other unions have accepted the reforms but the CGT is
trying to keep up the momentum as the government uses riot
police to break its blockades.
Union members at the CIM, an oil storage and supply services
company which handles about 40 percent of French crude imports,
have voted to extend their strike at the port terminal until
Monday, a union official told Reuters.
