A message reads 'Strike and blockade until withdrawal' near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Youths break a bank window during a demonstration to protest the the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French gendarmes in riot gear gather at the Place de la Nation as they wait for demonstration by labour union members who march in protest of the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French labour union members march during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tear gas fills the air during clashes with French gendarmes and riot police during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French labour union member marches with a message critical of French prime minister during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Masked youths take part in a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A youth throws a printer into a bank during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A message is written on the window of an auto dealership which was attacked by youths who took part in a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Protesters clashed with police in Paris and other French cities during a nation-wide day of demonstrations against labour reforms.

In the south west city of Bordeaux, about 100 people targeted a police station, throwing objects at it and damaging a police car.

In Paris and in the western French city of Nantes, bank windows were broken. Police responded with tear gas.

(Reporting by Claude Canellas in Bordeaux and Ingrid Melander in Paris; editing by John Irish)