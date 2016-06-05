PARIS, June 5 Weeks of strikes in France over
planned labour reforms have not had a substantial impact on the
economy but could hurt its tepid recovery if they continue and
grow, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview.
"So far, the strikes have been partial and limited to
sectors," Sapin said in the interview with the business
newspaper Les Echos published on Sunday. "I don't see any
substantial impact on activities."
"Naturally, there are many striking images, but I see no
substantial economic effect on activity," he said.
Sapin warned, however, that if the strikes went on for much
longer and spread into more sectors, they could hurt France's
economic recovery.
The French economy grew a stronger-then-expected 0.6 percent
in the first quarter, driven by a surge in consumer spending and
a pick-up in business investment. In addition, unemployment fell
in April, declining for a second month in a row.
Speaking earlier on Sunday in an interview with LCI
television, Sapin said floods in Paris, the worst the French
capital has seen in 30 years, would not have a negative impact
on the economy because only a limited area of the country was
affected.
