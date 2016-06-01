PARIS, June 1 France's hardline CGT union has
asked its members to vote for a rolling nationwide strike in the
energy sector during general assembly meetings that will be held
later on Wednesday, CGT union at France's mines and energy
federation FNME said.
The strike would start on Wednesday, the statement said,
adding that the aim would be to reduce power output at French
nuclear, hydro, fuel and coal-fired plants.
The strike would also stop injection of gas into storages
and block unloading of LNG cargoes, the statement said.
The strike is part of nationwide rolling strikes called by
CGT and FO unions aimed at forcing the French government to drop
planned labour reform.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)