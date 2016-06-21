PARIS, June 21 France's CGT union on Tuesday called on energy workers to stage protests, including reductions to power output, on June 23 and 28 as part of nationwide action against a government labour reform.

The protests could also involve cutting electricity or gas supply to companies that have carried out redundancies, the CGT's energy branch said in a statement.

Action by energy workers earlier in June led to a drop in nuclear power output and a few local blackouts. (Reporting by Bate Felix, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)