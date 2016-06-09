PARIS, June 9 France's CGT trade union said on
Thursday it was extending a strike by rubbish collectors in
Paris until June 14, rejecting government pressure to back down
as France prepares to host the Euro soccer championship.
Workers decided to extend the strike because the government
had refused to negotiate over a contested labour reform law, CGT
head of public services Baptiste Talbot told Reuters.
"At the same time, given the situation around the Euro and
the accumulation of refuse in Paris, they are ready to suspend
the strike if the government opens negotiations," he added.
