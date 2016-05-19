PARIS May 19 France's prime minister urged
labour union leaders on Thursday to call off anti-reform
protests, saying turnout was waning but violence on the fringes
was mounting.
As crowds gathered for nationwide marches in opposition to
labour law reforms, Manuel Valls said that ultra-violent gangs
of "people who want to kill a cop" were hijacking otherwise
legitimate protests in order to attack the police.
"Union leaders need to live up to their responsibilities,"
he said. "If rioters turn up at each and every protest it's time
to ask whether some of these protests are worth it," he said in
a radio interview on a new days of strikes and demonstrations.
French train services were slashed by more than 50 percent
in many cases by a second straight day of strikes, while truck
drivers continued to blockade strategic parts of the country's
road network, notably near oil refineries.
Valls primarily aimed his call at street demonstrations and
leaders of unions such as the hardline CGT, saying the number of
legitimate protesters was waning after more than two months of
violence-marred demonstrations.
CGT chief Philippe Martinez said ahead of this week's wave
of protests that it was time to "move up a gear" with rolling
strikes and marches to force the government into retreat.
Police estimates put turnout at 68,000 nationwide in a first
of this week's street protests on Tuesday, which while slightly
higher than one a week earlier was significantly smaller than
peak-levels of more than 300,000 in late March.
Riot police, who have repeatedly clashed with masked youths
hurling petrol bombs and paving stones, staged a protest of
their own on Wednesday to highlight what they described as a
surge of "anti-cop hatred".
Defending police, who are already working overtime to ensure
heightened security after the deadly Islamist attacks on Paris
last November, Valls singled out an incident on Wednesday where
two officers were forced to flee their patrol car when it was
surrounded by an angry crowd and torched in central Paris.
Some of the perpetrators of the attack may, he said, include
some who had been banned from the streets by a Paris police
prefect before a judge struck down that prohibition order.
The issue that has put the labour unions on the warpath is a
one of the flagship reforms of President Francois Hollande's
term, a change of labour law that would make hiring and firing
easier. Hollande has said he will not withdraw it.
The government says about 1,300 arrests have been made
during weeks of protests which have been joined by a youth
protest movement called Nuit Debout or Night Rising.
More than 300 police have been hurt and protestors have also
complained of injuries sustained in seemingly isolated cases of
police brutality.
