PARIS May 25 Police broke up a fuel depot
blockade in France on Wednesday and France's hardline CGT union
prepared for a strike at a nuclear plant, escalating a standoff
over proposed new labour laws.
France has also mobilised its emergency motor fuel stocks
for the first time since 2010, a spokeswoman for oil lobby group
UFIP said.
Ministers went on radio morning shows to say the government
would stand firm, while CGT chief Philippe Martinez told RTL
radio that his union, one of the most powerful in France, would
press on with its strikes.
At stake is a labour reform that the government says is
crucial to fight rampant unemployment stuck at over 10 percent
of the workforce and which aim to make hiring and firing easier.
The CGT says the reforms will unravel protective labour
regulation, even though other unions back it.
So far the strikes have affected oil depot and refineries,
triggering shortages, and train and metro strikes have been
announced too.
The nuclear plant strike is a further escalation of a
conflict that also threatens to affect the Euro 2016 football
championship, which starts on June 10 in France.
The government has accused the CGT of taking the country
hostage.
"A small minority is trying to radicalise things," Junior
minister Jean-Marie Le Guen told RTL radio. "We will unblock the
situation," he said, adding that a union "cannot govern the
country."
Police used water cannons in the early hours of Wednesday to
dislodge some 80 unionists who were blocking a fuel depot at
Douchy-les-Mines, in northern France, union and police officials
said. Other depots were unblocked by police on Tuesday.
Undeterred, CGT chief Philippe Martinez told France Inter:
"We will carry on."
CGT workers have voted for a 24-hour strike starting at 1900
GMT on Wednesday at the Nogent-sur-Seine nuclear plant southeast
of Paris and workers at other nuclear plants will meet today to
decide on possible further strikes, Laurent Langlard, a
spokesman for the CGT's energy federation said.
The union, which he said represents close to half of workers
in the sector, voted for a complete halt of production at the
Nogent-sur-Seine plant, he said.
UFIP spokeswoman Catherine Enck said "a small quantity" of
the government's emergency stock had been drawn.
