PARIS May 27 French riot police removed
picketers and barricades blocking access to a large fuel
distribution depot as President Francois Hollande warned
anti-reform protesters on Friday that he would not let them
strangle the economy.
The police operation to free up a fuel depot near the Donges
oil refinery in western France followed similar swoops at other
depots this week to ease petrol shortages caused by picketers
fighting planned labour law reforms.
Speaking in Japan after a summit with other world leaders,
Hollande said France's economy was starting to pick up and
should not be derailed by opponents of a reform designed to make
hiring and firing easier.
"I will stay the course because this is a good reform and we
must go all the way to adoption," the Socialist leader said.
"This is not the time to put the French economy in difficulty."
Hollande's appeal was directed above all at the hardline CGT
labour union, which is leading street protests, public transport
strikes and fuel supply pickets that also risk disrupting the
France-hosted European soccer tournament next month.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets
over the past three months for protests marred by violence on
the fringes in which hundreds of police have been hurt and more
than 1,300 people arrested.
Hollande, who faces an election a year from now plagued by
dismal popularity ratings and high unemployment, says things are
starting to get better but that the labour reform is vital to
tackle joblessness, which has dipped for two months in a row but
remains close to a rate of 10 percent.
The reform, which the CGT wants withdrawn, would make it
easier for companies to lay off staff in difficult economic
times. It would also allow firms to opt out of national labour
protection rules if they strike in-house deals on pay and
conditions with the consent of a majority of their staff.
French protesters attacked a police station and smashed bank
windows on Thursday at rallies against the reform, while the CGT
members sought to choke off fuel supplies.
Seventy-seven people were arrested during nationwide street
demonstrations on Thursday in which more than 150,000 marched,
according to the Interior Ministry.
