PARIS, June 2 Strikes halved French train
services on Thursday but attempts by the militant CGT union to
broaden protests against labour reforms to air traffic control
and the Paris underground ahead of a European soccer tournament
appeared to have failed.
Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said traffic was normal on
the Paris Metro, unions other than the CGT had called off an air
controllers' strike and the government hoped to avert disruption
of the Euro 2016 soccer championship.
CGT-led stoppages were also disrupting refineries and
nuclear power plants but the union looked increasingly isolated
in its efforts to force the Socialist government to withdraw a
labour law reform that would make hiring and firing easier.
"There'll be no disruption of the airways this weekend,"
said Vidalies, who said four of the five unions who had given
notice of a June 3-5 strike had agreed to call it off.
Six out of 10 high-speed TGV train connections were
operating and other inter-city links were cut to a third of
normal, said the state-owned SNCF railway company, a stronghold
of the CGT union, which is one of France's two largest unions.
But a smaller union was expected to call off its participation
in the strike after securing government assurances of help with
the SNCF's 50 billion euro ($56.04 billion) debt.
President Francois Hollande has rejected CGT demands that he
scrap a bill that the union says will undermine labour
protection by giving companies more scope to negotiate in-house
deals on pay and conditions.
His government, which insists the reform is needed to help
combat a jobless rate of 10 percent, has been working flat out
to defuse sectoral tensions and prevent various grievances
coalescing into one big national protest.
PUBLIC SUPPORT EBBING
An Ifop opinion poll for Le Figaro magazine suggested public
sympathy for the strike is ebbing, with 60 percent saying the
CGT was abusing the right to strike and trying to blackade the
country illegally, while 40 percent think the opposite. Previous
polls had shown the strike had majority support.
Earlier this week the government announced pay rises for
state-employed teachers and pledged to restore scrapped public
spending for research.
It also intervened to force SNCF management go some way
towards meeting union demands that rest-time be protected in a
reorganisation under negotiation ahead of a Europe-wide opening
of passenger rail services to private competition from 2020.
With presidential and legislative elections a year away, the
concessions to teachers could help repair damaged relations with
a sector generally sympathetic to the ruling Socialists.
The more immediate concern is to avert serious disruption
during the Euro 2016 cup, when some 2.5 million people are
expected to attend dozens of matches across th ecountry, with
1.5 million fans expected to come from outside France.
Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri urged the CGT, which has
threatened to cut power supplies to the headquarters of the
Medef employers' federation, to play a more constructive role.
"I urge them to show some form of economic patriotism. Just
when the economy is picking up, we shouldn't weaken it," she
said in an interview on i>TELE news television channel.
