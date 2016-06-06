* Hardline CGT union angry over planned labour reform law
* Macron says determined to press on with reforms
* Rail services still badly disrupted
By Brian Love
PARIS, June 6 France's economy minister was
pelted with eggs on Monday as a strike against planned labour
reforms disrupted rail services for a sixth day but appeared to
be running out of steam.
Industrial action in the oil sector was also waning. Oil
group Total SA said three of its five refineries in
France were being prepared for restart after days at a
standstill.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron was splattered on the head
when militants of the hardline CGT trade union cornered him in
the Paris suburb of Montreuil, where he was launching a stamp to
commemorate the 80th anniversary of the "Popular Front"
government that gave French workers new rights.
Macron, who advocates economic reforms to loosen rigid
labour market rules and promote flexibility and competition, has
become a bogeyman for traditional leftists.
"It's par for the course but it won't have any impact on my
determination," Macron told reporters after the attack, saying
there was no economic future for those who resisted change.
Participation in action against the labour reform is
dwindling with just 8.5 percent of rail workers still on strike,
the SNCF state railway said before crucial negotiations between
management and unions over a reorganisation of working time.
Rail connections remained seriously disrupted, however, as
the company worked to secure a truce before the Euro 2016 soccer
tournament kicks off in France on Friday. About 60 percent of
high-speed TGV and regional trains but only one-third of slower
inter-city services were running.
Socialist President Francois Hollande, piling pressure on
the CGT, said on Sunday it would be incomprehensible if rail and
airline strikes prevented fans from travelling to matches during
the month-long championship.
The strike is costing the rail company close to 20 million
euros ($22.70 million) a day in ticket exchanges, reimbursements
and lost freight business, an SNCF source said.
"BACK AGAINST THE WALL"
Negotiators worked to clinch a deal by an end of Monday
deadline after the government intervened last week pledging to
safeguard rest periods and help the SNCF with its debt of 50
billion euros before passenger services open to private
competition in 2020.
Their task is complicated by the fact that the
communist-founded CGT union, along with smaller labour unions
such as Force Ouvriere, is also on the warpath over the labour
reform that would make hiring and firing easier and give
precedence to deals on pay and conditions negotiated at company
level.
Force Ouvriere union leader Jean-Claude Mailly showed no
sign of being ready to call off the industrial action.
"We're not stupid. Nobody's saying 'we're going to block the
Euros' ... but when your back is against the wall, there's
little alternative but to continue," Mailly told LCI TV.
A BVA poll published at the weekend showed that 54 percent
of French people interviewed were against the protests.
The government averted a separate strike by air traffic
controllers. However, pilots at Air France have given
notice of plans to strike for several days from June 11 over
management plans to curb their salaries. Management and unions
at the flag carrier were due to hold a new round of talks on
Monday.
