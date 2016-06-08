* PM offers debt help to defuse railway disput
PARIS, June 8 Rubbish piled up on streets in
parts of Paris and other French cities on Wednesday as strikes
and pickets by waste treatment workers took a toll in the
country which hosts the Euro 2016 soccer tournament from Friday.
The protests were part of a wave of demonstrations and work
stoppages led by the hardline CGT union against government plans
to reform labour law to make hiring and firing easier and help
lower the jobless rate from 10 percent.
Police removed blockades at some of the major incineration
and rubbish collection depots around the capital but to little
effect because workers inside the premises subsequently walked
off work, the CGT said.
Despite signs that broader strike action is running out of
steam, train services were disrupted for the eighth day running.
The SNCF state railway company said less than 10 percent of
workers were on strike, considerably fewer than last week, with
three out of four high-speed TGV trains running and six out of
10 slower inter-city connections.
Working to defuse the conflict, Prime Minister Manuel Valls
told parliament the state could take over all or part of an SNCF
debt of 50 billion euros ($57 billion), possibly hiving it off
into a sinking fund to be paid down gradually.
The CGT was holding workplace meetings to decide whether to
call off the rail strike.
As millions of foreign visitors and football fans prepared
for the month-long tournament that kicks off on Friday evening,
CGT activists also disrupted a pre-championship publicity event
at Paris's Gare du Nord train station.
About 200 protesters mobbed the station as a locomotive
carrying the Euro soccer trophy arrived, a Reuters reporter at
the scene said. Riot police protected the trophy.
Separately, the minister in charge of drafting the contested
labour law, Myriam El Khomri, condemned a dawn protest outside
her Paris home in which she said about 30 demonstrators yelled
hostile statements through a megaphone.
Valls has refused to scrap the labour reform but, on top of
the debt pledge, has agreed to protect existing rest and shift
time quotas for workers in SNCF reorganisation talks.
Pilots at Air France are also planning to strike
over pay curbs from June 11 to 14.
"The (rail) strike is incomprehensible and the one planned
by pilots is every bit as incomprehensible when France is about
to start the Euros," Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said.
