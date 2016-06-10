* Socialist government says no more negotiations with
strikers
* Paris mayor hires private firms to clear piled-up rubbish
* Transport minister says to requisition train drivers if
needed
By Brian Love
PARIS, June 10 The French authorities sent in
private rubbish collection trucks to clear piles of rotting
garbage from Paris streets on Friday and told striking public
sector workers they would not be allowed to disrupt Europe's
soccer championship.
The eyes of the continent are on France as the Euro 2016
tournament kicks off later in the day, with 1.5 million foreign
fans expected to join at least one million French supporters for
the month-long sports festival.
"All the rubbish will be cleared up, starting now, today,"
said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, adding that about 50 trucks had
been dispatched overnight and 30 more on Friday morning to rid
the city of rubbish piling up as waste treatment workers strike.
"It will take a few days obviously."
Wary of damage to France's international image, Transport
Minister Alain Vidalies said train drivers would be forced to
ensure public transport for fans if needed.
He and Hidalgo were speaking hours before the opening match
of a tournament that was supposed to showcase the ability of a
country still smarting from deadly militant attacks last
November to handle a major international event smoothly.
"If requisitioning is required ... we will do it," said
Vidalies. "There will be no more negotiating. There's no longer
any reason to continue the strike if it's not for political
reasons."
The disputes were sparked by government plans to make hiring
and firing easier with a revamp of labour law, which Prime
Minister Manuel Valls has repeatedly said he will not withdraw.
Public-sector waste treatment staff who have been on strike
for days have vowed to continue the protest into next week and
workers at the state-owned SNCF railways were on strike for a
tenth day on Friday.
Air France pilots are due to start a separate four-day
stoppage on Saturday in protest at pay cuts. The airline said
about 80 percent of flights would go ahead.
Vidalies said the government would not tolerate any form of
illicit protest such as occupation of railway tracks, a ploy
used occasionally in recent days to bring transport to a halt.
One big concern was threats by some labour unions to disrupt
train links between Paris and the suburban 80,000-capacity Stade
de France stadium where France plays Romania in the tournament
opener on Friday night.
"This is an action against France and the French people,"
the minister told Europe 1 radio.
Asked if images broadcast worldwide of rotting rubbish would
also compromise Paris's bid to host the 2024 Olympics, Vidalies
quipped: "I didn't see any hordes of rats on my way here."
The head of the communist-rooted CGT union spearheading the
strikes, Philippe Martinez, said Labour Minister Myriam El
Khomri had invited him to meet her next Friday, June 17, three
days after a planned national protest day on Tuesday against the
labour reform.
"That's what we have been demanding for months. It's high
time," Martinez told Reuters. "It's better if we talk."
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Emmanuel Jarry and
Myriam Rivet; Editing by Paul Taylor and Susan Thomas)