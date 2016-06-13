By Brian Love
| PARIS, June 13
PARIS, June 13 As public sector strikes lose
steam, France's CGT labour union is planning a show of strength
at a demonstration in Paris on Tuesday to confound detractors
and show the government that opposition to labour law reform
remains potent.
Two things are at stake - the survival of a protest movement
that has for months been demanding that a planned easing of
labour rules be scrapped, and the reputation of a hardline union
vying for top dog status with a pro-reform rival that has more
members.
Transport strikes have largely fizzled as the Euro 2016
soccer tournament has added pressure to the hardline CGT union
to end disruptions.
Philippe Martinez, leader of the Communist-founded CGT,
accused the Socialist government of ignoring public unease over
a reform that would make hiring and firing simpler and further
devolve setting of pay and work terms towards company level.
Opinion polls have suggested as many as four in five people
are unhappy with the plan but they also show waning sympathy for
the strikes and street protests that have been marred by fringe
violence since they began in March.
On the strike front, the CGT and smaller unions spearheaded
pickets and work stoppages at oil refineries, railways and more
recently rubbish treatment depots, but initial petrol station
shortages have been overcome and rail disruption has lessened.
Just 4.5 percent of employees of the state-owned SNCF rail
company were still on strike on Monday, halting 10 percent of
high-speed TGV connectipms. That was a shadow of the disruption
and strike participation rate of about 36 percent in late March.
Martinez said ahead of Tuesday's rally in Paris that he was
counting on a "bigger turnout than at any time in the past four
months".
The union has focused its effort on bringing out a big crowd
in the capital, rather than holding regional demonstrations
around the country. Police estimated 390,000 took to the streets
at the peak of the protests, while the CGT, which often claims
two or three times more, put the record at 1.2 million.
Tuesday's protest is timed to coincide with examination of
the reform plan by the Senate, the upper house of parliament
dominated by the conservative opposition, which says the watered
down reform is far too timid.
Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri, due to meet Martinez on
Friday, restated the government's strategy ahead of the protest,
saying the law could be tweaked in detail but there was no
question of gutting it of the essentials or dropping it.
(Reporting By Brian Love and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Paul
Taylor and Angus MacSwan)