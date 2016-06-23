By Brian Love
| PARIS, June 23
PARIS, June 23 France steeled itself for more
clashes between demonstrators and riot police in Paris on
Thursday after the government reversed course and authorised a
union-led street protest against draft legislation to make
hiring and firing easier.
With the police already stretched under a state of emergency
imposed following Islamist militant attacks in November, more
than 2,000 police will be deployed around the capital's Place de
la Bastille square to control the march.
After violence and vandalism of properties on the fringes of
protests in recent weeks, workers removed glass panes from bus
stops and erected steel barriers along the route, while the
Bastille underground station will be closed.
The protests against a bill that would loosen stringent laws
protecting workers' rights pit President Francois Hollande's
unpopular government against the hardline CGT which is fighting
for its place as France's most powerful union.
In a months-long stand-off, neither side wants to cave in
and lose face.
CGT leader Philippe Martinez accused Prime Minister Manuel
Valls of pinning the blame for the escalating disorder on his
group. He condemned the rioters but said the government had
inflamed passions as unions sought a deal on the labour reforms.
"Every time we try to calm things down the prime minister
throws fuel on the flames again."
Thursday's march begins at 14:00 p.m. (1200 GMT).
Protests in past weeks have been marred by hundreds of
mostly masked youths engaging in running battles with police,
hurling paving stones, smashing shopfronts and plastering
anti-capitalist slogans on buildings. Police have said some CGT
members were in involved in the violence.
The violent confrontations prompted the government to ban
Thursday's march. It was the first time in more than five
decades that a government banned a union march in a country
where the right to protest is keenly guarded, in particular by
the political left.
However, confronted by a backlash within its own traditional
support base, the Socialist government backed down and allowed
the march.
The unions want the government to shelve the bill that would
make hiring and firing easier and devolve collective bargaining
to company level.
The CGT and other allied unions argue that will lead to a
fall in standards of labour protection. The government argues it
is crucial to tackling a jobless rate stuck at 10 percent.
Opinion polls show two in three French voters are unhappy
with the bill, which has already been watered down and is being
debated by the Senate after Valls forced it through the lower
house without a vote in the face of a ruling party rebellion.
(Editing by Richard Lough/Mark Heinrich)