PARIS, July 5 French labour unions mounted a
last-gasp street protest on Tuesday as a controversial change of
labour law aimed at making hiring and firing easier began its
final passage through Parliament.
The law has sparked months of protests and anti-government
violence and has split President Francois Hollande's Socialist
Party, but after some watering down, the government is set on
pushing it through.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls was expected to announce within
hours that he would bypass opposition in his own political camp
to impose a loosening of France's protective labour regulations
by decree.
Thousands gathered for what unions acknowledged would be the
last street marches before the summer holiday period.
The labour reform, aimed at cutting a 10 percent jobless
rate, would also give employers more freedom to tailor pay and
job conditions rather than importing ready made rules
established via collective bargaining at sector level.
Opponents say that the bill will unravel regulations that
have ensured some of Europe's highest standards of labour
protection for French workers over the decades.
"This is a counterproductive law socially and economically,"
said Marie-Jose Kotlicki, a member of the large CGT union, one
of several labour and student organisations behind regular
protests over the four months since the reform was unveiled.
"The government is making a mistake in underestimating the
level of discontent over this law," she said.
Thousands of police turned out in Paris to counter the risk
that gangs of youths will engage in ultra-violent battles with
police as they during many marches in recent weeks.
Such violence on past protest days have resulted in almost
2,000 arrests and left hundreds of police injured.
Christian Paul, leading a dissident Socialists, warned Prime
Minister Valls that he risked further alienating left-wing
voters if he overrode parliamentary opponents and forced the
labour reform bill onto the statute books by decree ahead of
legislative and presidential elections in mid-2017.
"It would be politically devastating," Paul told the i>TELE
news TV channel. He urged the government to add a guarantee in
the bill that overtime pay rates can never go below 25 percent.
"I am telling the prime minister there's a way out.
Otherwise things will run off the rails, for the government.
Valls invoked a constitutional clause to force the bill
through the National Assembly without a vote during a first
review in May and was expected to do likewise this time.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)