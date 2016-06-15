PARIS, June 15 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said on Wednesday the government would not back down on
its contested labour reforms and urged the hardline CGT union to
stop organising mass rallies against them in Paris after
violence at demos on Tuesday.
"We cannot have a general ban (on demos), but we will take
our responsibilities," Valls said on France Inter radio a day
after gangs of masked youth clashed with riot police during a
march in Paris.
"We can no longer have this disgraceful show with things
getting out of control," Valls added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)