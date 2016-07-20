PARIS, July 20 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls invoked special constitutional powers on Wednesday to
force a contested labour law through parliament in the face of
opposition from left-wing lawmakers.
The widely expected move leaves lawmakers in the lower house
of parliament opposed to the bill with little chance to derail
it before its final adoption.
They have 24 hours to mount a censure motion against the
government or otherwise it is considered as definitively
adopted.
The bill aimed at making hiring and firing easier sparked
three months of street protests and waves of strikes by hardline
trade unions.
(Reporting by Emile Picy; writing by Leigh Thomas)