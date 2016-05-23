PARIS May 23 The leading labour union at the
Paris subway company on Monday announced an open-ended strike
that would start a week before the Euro 2016 soccer tournament
opens in France.
The call for stoppages from June 2 onwards was made by the
CGT labour union, which is already spearheading weekly rail
strikes and other protests over labour law reforms that would
make hiring and firing easier.
President Francois Hollande, heading towards elections a
year from now, has refused to withdraw the labour reform, which
the CGT and several smaller unions want scrapped on the grounds
that it would undermine high standards of labour protection.
Millions of fans and foreigners are expected to attend the
Euro 2016, a soccer fiesta involving 24 national teams that runs
from June 10 to July 10.
The CGT said that the strike on Paris's metro subway network
was being called over pay demands as well as the labour reform,
which has sparked waves of street protests since it was hatched
more than two months ago.
Metro strikes in Paris usually cause some disruption without
paralysing the whole network.
