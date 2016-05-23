PARIS May 23 The leading labour union at the Paris subway company on Monday announced an open-ended strike that would start a week before the Euro 2016 soccer tournament opens in France.

The call for stoppages from June 2 onwards was made by the CGT labour union, which is already spearheading weekly rail strikes and other protests over labour law reforms that would make hiring and firing easier.

President Francois Hollande, heading towards elections a year from now, has refused to withdraw the labour reform, which the CGT and several smaller unions want scrapped on the grounds that it would undermine high standards of labour protection.

Millions of fans and foreigners are expected to attend the Euro 2016, a soccer fiesta involving 24 national teams that runs from June 10 to July 10.

The CGT said that the strike on Paris's metro subway network was being called over pay demands as well as the labour reform, which has sparked waves of street protests since it was hatched more than two months ago.

Metro strikes in Paris usually cause some disruption without paralysing the whole network. (Reporting by Simon Carraud and Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander)