* At least 11 reactors affected
* Electricity imports jump
* EDF says 10 percent of staff participating
(Recasts, adds EDF comment, power imports)
PARIS, May 26 Nuclear power plants across France
were hit with unplanned outages on Thursday after unionised
workers at utility EDF joined a rolling nationwide
strike against planned government reforms.
At least 11 of France's 58 reactors suffered outages,
according to grid operator RTE, lowering output by about 5
gigawatts (GW) or 6 percent of the country's nuclear capacity.
Members of the CGT union at all 19 of France's nuclear power
stations voted on Wednesday to join the strike which has already
paralysed businesses and disrupted fuel supplies causing
shortages in some places.
State-controlled EDF is required to maintain a minimum
output level so as to prevent power cuts during any strike
action and the public may not notice the lower nuclear power
output.
However, the fall does mean higher costs for EDF as it must
start up more expensive coal- and gas-fired power plants and
boost electricity imports.
France's power imports, mostly from Germany and Switzerland,
had by 1100 GMT jumped to about 3.3 GW from approximately 800 MW
around the same time a day earlier, RTE data showed.
Nearly 10 percent of EDF's staff were participating in the
strike, a company spokeswoman said, declining to comment on
output except to say the utility continued to supply its
clients.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason
Neely)