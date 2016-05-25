* No blackouts expected due to legal limits on strikes
* France can import power from neighbouring countries
* EDF will have to fire more expensive backup plants
* Unions have cut off power to targeted areas before
By Gérard Bon and Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 25 Staff at France's 19 nuclear
plants have voted to go on strike on Thursday as part of the
wider protests over the governments proposed reforms to
employment laws, a CGT union official said on Wednesday, but no
blackouts are expected.
In the past week French workers led by the CGT have blocked
oil refineries around the country in protest at the planned
reforms aimed at making it easier for firms to hire and fire,
which has led to fuel shortages in large parts of the country
and long lines of cars at near-empty gas stations.
CGT energy and mining federation spokeswoman Marie-Claire
Cailletaud said the strike action at nuclear plants, set to
start Wednesday evening at 2000 Paris time (1800 GMT), will
reduce power output but the reactors will not stop running.
"One cannot just turn off a nuclear plant, it is not like a
thermal or hydro plant," she said.
Staff in at least four fossil fuel-fired plants have also
voted to strike, she added.
France produces about three quarters of its electricity in
19 nuclear plants run by state-controlled utility EDF,
but strikes do not cause provoke blackouts because of legal
limits on strike action in the nuclear industry and France's
ability to import power from neighbouring countries.
During a strike in January EDF imported up to 6 gigawatts of
power - equivalent to about six nuclear plants - from
neighbouring countries through its grid unit RTE's extensive
network of interconnections with neighbouring countries.
Under internal EDF rules known as the Benat-Daures notes,
staff must maintain power network tension and prevent outages
during strike action.
The public may not notice a fall in nuclear power output
but it incurs costs for EDF, which needs to start up more
expensive fossil fuel-fired power plants and import electricity.
In 2004, when there were protests against plans to privatise
EDF, unions cut power supplies to dozens of targeted locations,
including parts of some cities, Paris train stations, the
headquarters of political parties and the employers organisation
and the residences of conservative politicians.
Early last year trade union members switched off power for
an hour in an entire neighbourhood in Audincourt, eastern
France, during a speech by Prime Minister Manuel Valls in
protest at planned energy reforms.
