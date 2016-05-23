* Protesters block Fos fuel depot
By Bate Felix
PARIS, May 23 France's hardline CGT and FO
unions toughened their stance against labour market reforms on
Monday by launching a strike at oil and LNG terminals, and
blockading a fuel depot in the southern port city of Marseille.
The rolling strikes, which began in March and have gathered
pace in recent weeks, have disrupted fuel supplies in France
since Friday with protesting workers blockading petrol depots
and halting production at refineries.
French oil and gas company Total, which operates
five of the eight refineries in France, said it has started the
process of shutting down its Normandy and Donges refineries.
It said in a statement the strikes had led to the shutdown
of the Grandpuits refinery near the French capital, and its
Feyzin refinery, while La Mede refinery was running at minimum
output level due to a blockade.
Rival Exxon Mobil said the strike has not affected
output at its two refineries but striking workers had blockaded
the oil terminal at Fos-sur-Mer in southern France.
Oil sector workers in the CGT, which is France's biggest
trade union, and at the third biggest FO, said on Monday they
planned to intensify the action until the government withdraws a
labour reform law, because they say it will hurt workers.
"It is clear that the dissatisfaction with the law is
unwavering," the unions said in a statement.
As part of efforts to force the government to withdraw the
bill, the union launched a strike at the Fos-Lavera oil
terminals on Monday.
"No ship is operating at the installations," Pascal Galéoté,
CGT Secretary General at Marseille port told Reuters.
The terminals supply PetroIneos Lavera, Total's La Mede and
Exxon's Fos refineries on the southern coast. They also supply
Total's Feyzin; Varo's Cressier in Switzerland and the MiRO
refinery in Karlsruhe, Germany, via pipelines.
Another branch of CGT said that workers at Elengy,
which operates three liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals in France will also join the strike from midnight on
Monday.
A similar prolonged strike at French refineries in 2010 led
to a glut of crude in Europe because it could not be delivered,
and a spike in refined product prices due to low output.
The French government has moved to reassure the public that
France was not running out of fuel after shortages at hundreds
of petrol stations in several regions sparked panic buying.
Finance Minister Michel Sapin accused CGT of holding France
hostage, saying the government would take the necessary action
to end the blockades and restart production at refineries.
Total said in a statement it had begun the procedure of
shutting down its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Normandy; 220,000
bpd Donges and 117,000 bpd Feyzin refineries. Its 101,000 bpd
Grandpuits refinery was running at minimum output.
It said 678 out of its 2,200 petrol stations across France
had partially or completely run out of fuel, while striking
workers were blockading two out of its nine fuel depots. There
are 78 primary fuel depots in mainland France.
