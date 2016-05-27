PARIS May 27 Some 38 oil tankers have been held
up at the Fos-Lavera oil port in southern France, the country's
biggest, including 25 at harbour, up from 12 the previous day, a
port authority spokeswoman said on Friday.
She said 13 other tankers were waiting at quay. Under normal
busy operations, at most five vessels wait at harbour.
In the northern port of Le Havre, 11 oil tankers were
waiting at harbour and five at quay, a port official told
Reuters.
The rolling strikes by France's CGT and FO unions, aimed at
forcing the government to withdraw a planned labour reform, have
shut down of refineries, blocked petrol depots and disrupted
fuel supplies.
