PARIS May 27 Some 38 oil tankers have been held up at the Fos-Lavera oil port in southern France, the country's biggest, including 25 at harbour, up from 12 the previous day, a port authority spokeswoman said on Friday.

She said 13 other tankers were waiting at quay. Under normal busy operations, at most five vessels wait at harbour.

In the northern port of Le Havre, 11 oil tankers were waiting at harbour and five at quay, a port official told Reuters.

The rolling strikes by France's CGT and FO unions, aimed at forcing the government to withdraw a planned labour reform, have shut down of refineries, blocked petrol depots and disrupted fuel supplies. (Reporting by Valerie Parent; writing by Bate Felix; editing by Geert De Clercq)