PARIS May 30 Two oil tankers had unloaded their cargo by Monday at Le Havre oil port in northern France, cutting the number of ships held up there by a rolling nationwide strike to nine from 11 on Friday, a port authority spokeswoman said.

Work has resumed at the port, she said, after dockers and port workers joined the protest called by hardline trade unions CGT and FO for on Thursday and Friday. The strike is part of a series aimed at forcing the government to withdraw planned changes to labour laws.

In the southern oil port terminal of Fos-Lavera, France's biggest oil port, an official of Fluxel, which manages the oil terminal, said on Monday some vessels were modifying their route but work has not resumed.

He said 15 vessels were at the quayside and another 26 in the harbour, of which 15 were waiting to unload and 11 waiting to load, with cargoes of oil, LNG, chemicals and products.

On Friday, about 38 oil tankers were held up at the Fos-Lavera port.

The CGT objects particularly to proposals that would let companies opt out of national obligations on labour protection if they adopt in-house deals on pay and conditions with the consent of a majority of employees. (Reporting by Valerie Parent; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)