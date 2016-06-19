PARIS, June 19 French CGT union workers have
suspended a four-week strike at the Fos-Lavera oil terminal in
southern France, a union official told Reuters on Sunday.
Hardline CGT members at France's biggest oil port terminal
joined nationwide rolling protests against government labour
reforms on May 23, disrupting the loading and unloading of
vessels including oil, LNG and chemical tankers.
CGT Union representative Pascal Galeote said workers at the
port terminal would now join national days of protest scheduled
for June 23 and June 28.
The government held its first meeting in three months with
the CGT on Friday, though neither side suggested there had been
any breakthrough. CGT union chief Philippe Martinez said the
talks had done nothing to alter plans for street demonstrations
on Thursday that the government may be ban.
(Reporting by Marc Leras and Bate Felix; writing by Matthias
Blamont; editing by David Clarke)