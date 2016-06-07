(Adds Donges decision, Total's comment on Feyzin, LNG terminals)

By Bate Felix

PARIS, June 7 Strikes at five French refineries will continue until Friday and the start of the Euro 2016 football tournament hosted by France, to maintain pressure on the government over a contested labour reform, a CGT union official said.

Two weeks of strikes at the five of eight refineries in France have created fuel shortages and long queues at gas stations, but a rise in diesel imports and the use of France's strategic reserves have eased most shortages this week.

Thierry Defrense, a CGT official at French oil company Total , said the company was not yet able to restart operations at its refineries despite saying so on Monday.

"The aim is not to disrupt the Euro, but we know that it is a worry for the government and it is a means for us to keep pressure on the government," Defrense said.

Total said preparations are underway to restart its Grandpuits, Normandy and Feyzin refineries where production has been halted for over two weeks as part of nationwide strikes against the planned changes to employment laws.

Total operates five of France's refineries. Production at La Mede refinery has been continuing despite the strike.

It said preparations to restart operations at its 117,000 barrels-per-day Feyzin refinery were underway after 250 workers out of 292 workers confirmed in a vote on Tuesday that they were in favour of restarting work.

CGT has rejected the ballots, saying non-striking workers were asked to vote and it impeded on their right to strike.

"They cannot restart operations at the refineries without us because there are too many workers on strike for them to restart," Defrense said.

"As of today, no real preparation to restart has been carried out," he said.

CGT union members at Total's 220,000 barrels-per-day Donges refinery also decided on Tuesday to continue to strike until Friday.

Defrense said striking CGT and FO union workers were also blockading the Normandy industrial zone where Total's petrochemical complex is situated, while at the Feyzin refinery, one truck was loaded before striking workers set up a picket line to prevent any more shipments or relief teams entering the site.

The CGT union at Elengy, which operates three liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France, said it would convene a meeting on Wednesday to decide what to do next after striking on Monday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq, Greg Mahlich)