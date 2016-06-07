(Adds Donges decision, Total's comment on Feyzin, LNG
terminals)
By Bate Felix
PARIS, June 7 Strikes at five French refineries
will continue until Friday and the start of the Euro 2016
football tournament hosted by France, to maintain pressure on
the government over a contested labour reform, a CGT union
official said.
Two weeks of strikes at the five of eight refineries in
France have created fuel shortages and long queues at gas
stations, but a rise in diesel imports and the use of France's
strategic reserves have eased most shortages this week.
Thierry Defrense, a CGT official at French oil company Total
, said the company was not yet able to restart
operations at its refineries despite saying so on Monday.
"The aim is not to disrupt the Euro, but we know that it is
a worry for the government and it is a means for us to keep
pressure on the government," Defrense said.
Total said preparations are underway to restart its
Grandpuits, Normandy and Feyzin refineries where production has
been halted for over two weeks as part of nationwide strikes
against the planned changes to employment laws.
Total operates five of France's refineries. Production at La
Mede refinery has been continuing despite the strike.
It said preparations to restart operations at its 117,000
barrels-per-day Feyzin refinery were underway after 250 workers
out of 292 workers confirmed in a vote on Tuesday that they were
in favour of restarting work.
CGT has rejected the ballots, saying non-striking workers
were asked to vote and it impeded on their right to strike.
"They cannot restart operations at the refineries without us
because there are too many workers on strike for them to
restart," Defrense said.
"As of today, no real preparation to restart has been
carried out," he said.
CGT union members at Total's 220,000 barrels-per-day Donges
refinery also decided on Tuesday to continue to strike until
Friday.
Defrense said striking CGT and FO union workers were also
blockading the Normandy industrial zone where Total's
petrochemical complex is situated, while at the Feyzin refinery,
one truck was loaded before striking workers set up a picket
line to prevent any more shipments or relief teams entering the
site.
The CGT union at Elengy, which operates three
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France, said it would
convene a meeting on Wednesday to decide what to do next after
striking on Monday and Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq, Greg
Mahlich)