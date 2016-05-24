GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
MARSEILLE, France May 24 French police on Tuesday cleared away striking workers blockading the Fos-sur-Mer refinery in Marseille using water cannon and tear gas, an official of the CGT union said.
Workers at the refinery, which belongs to U.S.-based Exxon Mobil, were taking part in a series of strikes and blockades aimed at putting pressure on the government to withdraw its planned labour reforms. (Reporting by Marc Leras; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.