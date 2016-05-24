MARSEILLE, France May 24 French police on Tuesday cleared away striking workers blockading the Fos-sur-Mer refinery in Marseille using water cannon and tear gas, an official of the CGT union said.

Workers at the refinery, which belongs to U.S.-based Exxon Mobil, were taking part in a series of strikes and blockades aimed at putting pressure on the government to withdraw its planned labour reforms. (Reporting by Marc Leras; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)