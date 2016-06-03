* France taps into storage to meet demand
* Gasoline also supported by strong U.S. demand growth
* Diesel, gasoline inventories decline
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, June 3 Refiners' profits in Europe and
the United States are getting yet another lifeline from
protracted strikes in France that have cut into the world's
excess of diesel, jet fuel and gasoline.
A strike in France entering its third week shut four of
Total's five refineries, knocking out most of the
country's fuels production and forcing distributors to truck in
fuel from neighbouring countries and tap stored volumes.
The disruption has roiled global markets, pushed prices for
diesel and gasoline higher and boosted rivals' refining margins
just as they had come under huge pressure from a daunting supply
overhang.
French fuels production is down by more than half, with
diesel output down by around 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) and
gasoline by some 170,000 bpd due to the industrial action,
according to consultancy Energy Aspects.
"This volume is enough to materially affect balances," said
Robert Campbell, refined products analyst at consultancy Energy
Aspects.
"France is running through a lot of inventory and though
there is plenty of stock at hand, this is changing the picture
and is fundamentally bullish."
The government also released at least 1.5 million barrels of
products from its strategic storage, traders said.
The outages have had a more significant impact on gasoline
prices, particularly in the U.S. East Coast, which
absorbs most of France's excess production.
Gasoline appears on the front foot once again as U.S.
gasoline demand over the past four weeks rose by 4 percent from
a year ago to 9.66 million barrels per day.
TWO MONTHS OF SUPPORT
The strikes, the worst since 2010, are set to lead to
material losses for Total. But for other refiners in the region
and overseas, the timing was perfect.
Oliver Jakob, managing director of Swiss-based consultancy
PetroMatrix, estimates the French outages will support the
Atlantic basin refining market over the next two months.
"It makes a better margin for refineries - and a more stable
margin ... France will have to import at a high level for the
next two months."
Global inventories of diesel and gasoline have risen to
multi-year highs in recent months as refiners around the world
pumped at full throttle ahead of the peak summer demand season.
The large product builds, particularly for diesel, put refining
profits under heavy pressure.
Global gasoline stocks declined last week by 1.3 percent to
273 million barrels, BNP Paribas data shows. At this level the
stocks are nevertheless still up 11.4 percent from last year.
Diesel inventories registered a smaller 0.3 percent last
week, holding 12.9 percent above last year's levels at 200
million barrels, according to the Paris-based bank.
Total said on Thursday it plans to restart its 220,000 bpd
Donges refinery after workers there voted to end the strike, and
said 62 percent of workers at the 101,000 bpd Granpuits refinery
also voted to end strike action. Restarts could ease the crunch,
but not erase it.
"France will have to rebuild its stocks," Jakob said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Libby George, editing by David
Evans)