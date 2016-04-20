PARIS, April 20 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls criticised on Wednesday the head of France's main
employers' group who has threatened to derail talks about
unemployment insurance unless the government backtracks on
alterations to a proposed labour reform bill.
Medef had initially backed the project, which was designed
to simplify a complex employment code and encourage companies to
hire permanent staff. But the government removed some
pro-business measures after unions and student groups protested.
Medef's chief Pierre Gattaz said on Tuesday it did not want
to be associated with "a sinking ship" and gave the government
until mid-May to get back to the initial version of the bill.
Asked about Gattaz' stance on France Info radio, Valls said:
"I regret this way of giving ultimatums, of taking the
unemployment insurance talks hostage."
"Frankly, I don't think it's what we expect from one of our
social partners," he said, asking him to return to the
negotiating table.
Valls, who has declared himself a friend of the business
community and is the flag carrier of the Socialist government's
pro-business turn in 2014, has sought to woo traditional
left-wing voters as well in recent weeks as elections loom in
2017.
The labour reform bill will reach the floor of the lower
house of parliament on May 3, and its final form is still in
flux.
France's unemployment insurance fund, managed jointly by
unions and employers, collects contributions and pays out
unemployment benefits.
Talks on how to reduce its deficit are due to resume April
28. They are separate from the labour reform debate.
