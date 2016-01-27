(Adds Taubira comment)
By Brian Love
PARIS Jan 27 French Justice Minister Christiane
Taubira, a left-winger often at odds with her government on law
and order matters, resigned on Wednesday, a victim of President
Francois Hollande's lurch to the right on national security last
year.
Taubira had expressed deep reservations about a
constitutional reform that would allow some people convicted of
terrorism to be stripped of their citizenship. Parliament began
examining the draft law on Wednesday.
"I am leaving the government due to a serious political
disagreement," she told a news conference. On her Twitter
account, she said: "Sometimes you remain in place to resist.
Sometimes resisting means you go."
Hollande's office announced that Taubira was being replaced
by Jean-Jacques Urvoas, regarded as more supportive of Prime
Minister Manuel Valls and Hollande.
Taubira, born in French Guiana on Feb. 2, 1952, was well
known for shepherding legislation through parliament to legalise
same-sex weddings in France.
While her active role on that major social policy change was
widely recognised, she was often accused of advocating a softer
touch on law and order than others in her government.
That stance has looked even more problematic in the wake of
the Nov. 13 Islamist militant attacks on Paris and the security
clampdown that followed, and as countries across Europe take a
harder line on policing.
Taubira has looked increasingly marginalised within the
government this year since Valls took charge of the
constitutional reform draft law which would normally have been
part of her portfolio.
Her resignation comes as French media speculates about a
possible broader shake-up of Hollande's team as it heads into
its last full year before presidential and legislative
elections.
(Editing by Andrew Callus and Louise Ireland)