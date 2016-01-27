PARIS Jan 27 France's Justice Minister Christine Taubira, often at odds with her government on policy, resigned on Wednesday, President Francois Hollande's office said in a statement.

The news came as parliament prepared to debate a controversial constitutional reform that allows people convicted of terrorism to be stripped of their French citizenship in certain circumstances.

Taubira has expressed reservations about the plan.

The statement said her resignation had been accepted and that Jean-Jacques Urvoas, widely known as a strong advocate of the government line on such reforms, would replace her.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)