Former French Prime Minister Michel Rocard arrives to attend the ''France is committed to climate. Go COP21 !'' event at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

PARIS Former French Socialist Prime Minister Michel Rocard died on Saturday, the office of President Francois Hollande said in a statement.

"A great figure of the Republic and the left has just disappeared," the statement said.

Rocard, a fervent advocate of the European Union, served as Prime Minister under President Francois Mitterrand from 1988 to 1991. One of his achievements was the creation of the RMI, a welfare program. He was 85.

