(adds background, quotes)
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, July 2 Former French Socialist Prime
Minister Michel Rocard, who two years ago urged Britons to leave
the European Union before they destroyed it, died on Saturday at
the age of 85, nine days after Britain voted to follow his
advice.
Rocard, a Socialist who served as prime minister under
President Francois Mitterrand from 1988 to 1991, became an
ardent European federalist, spending 15 years in the European
Parliament until he resigned in 2009.
In 2014 he wrote a bitter criticism of Britain's role in the
EU bloc - an article that resonates strongly after Britons voted
52 percent to 48 percent to leave the EU in a referendum on June
23.
"Get out of Europe before you wreck it," Rocard wrote then
in the headline of an opinion piece published by Britain's
Guardian newspaper and France's Le Monde.
"You do not like Europe," he told Britons, blaming them for
Europe's failures and accusing them of selfishness and an
obsession with trade over the project for political unity.
"You never shared the true meaning of the project... always
putting the national interest first - you reintroduced these
ideas and made them contagious," he wrote.
"A great figure of the Republic and the Left has just
disappeared," President Francois Hollande said in a statement.
Among Rocard's achievements were the creation of a minimum
welfare benefit in France and reform of the financing of the
welfare system.
SHADOW OF MITTERRAND
He lived a political life in the shadow of Mitterrand, the
Socialist President of France from 1981 to 1995, but
nevertheless helped lead France's Marxist-rooted Socialists
towards market-friendly social democracy.
Admired on the Left and the Right as one of the brightest
politicians of his generation, Rocard was co-founder in 1960 of
the Unified Socialist Party (PSU), a leftist group that played a
role in the May 1968 student-worker uprising. He ran for
president in 1969 but won just 3.6 percent of the vote.
After that he gradually moved to the centre-left in the
1970s and joined the Socialist party in 1974 after Mitterrand
reunited it.
But he later fell out with his mentor, and their enmity
dogged his long career. Mitterrand fired the popular premier
after the Gulf War and kept a lid on his career after that.
In later life, Rocard was a staunch supporter of Hollande
who is struggling with record low poll ratings and a deeply
divided party.
"Francois Hollande has never run away from intelligent
people who could overshadow him. That's the difference. That's
the way to be governed," he told Reuters in an interview in
February this year.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor and Yves Clarisse; Writing
by Andrew Callus; Editing by Richard Balmforth)