PARIS May 29 A plan to overhaul labour rules is
crucial to proving France's ability to reform, and the
government will stand by it despite street protests and refinery
blockades, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview.
The government is under pressure to find a solution to its
standoff on the labour reform with hardline union CGT ahead of
the June 10 start of the Euro 2016 football championship in
France, which the union has threatened to disrupt.
"First and foremost we must be firm," Sapin said in an
interview with Reuters and three European newspapers.
"Doing otherwise would be wrong with respect to (other)
labour unions, most of whom support the text."
The hardline CGT union has organised street protests, train
strikes and refinery blockades to pressure the government to
scrap reform plans.
But the moderate CFDT, France's other major labour union,
backs a reform that will allow firms to lay off staff more
easily in hard times but also give unions more power to
negotiate deals in each firm rather than at national level.
In the interview, Sapin said he agreed with the tough stance
taken by Prime Minister Manuel Valls, and that he had been
misunderstood when he told LCP television earlier this week that
"maybe" a key article of the draft bill could be tweaked to
compromise.
"Article 2 is the symbol of the ability of France to
reform," Sapin said.
Article 2 would let companies opt out of national
obligations on labour protection if they adopt in-house deals on
pay and conditions with the consent of a majority of employees.
While that article is key for the CFDT, the CGT and smaller
FO union have refused to accept it. They have threatened to
disrupt the Euro tournament if the government does not back
down.
For all the government's tough talk, another minister said,
on condition of anonymity, that the government could not let the
Euro championship be disrupted because it would be bad for
France's image.
One option could be for lawmakers to tweak the bill when it
comes back to the lower house of parliament for a second
reading, that other minister said.
The government pushed the bill through the lower house of
parliament with a decree, by-passing the first reading as it
struggled to find enough lawmakers to back it. The final vote is
expected in July.
The stand-off between the government and CGT worsened this
week as the country mobilised strategic oil stocks for the first
time in six years, and employers warned the protests were
starting to hurt the economy.
Following a meeting between the government and oil industry
representatives, Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said on
Saturday that the situation at fuel depots was improving.
