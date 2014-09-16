PARIS, Sept 16 France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday that the French social model must be upheld but should be adapted, with "indispensable reforms" necessary for the country.

"Reforming isn't breaking our social model," Valls said ahead of a confidence vote in parliament, in the face of growing discontent from the left wing of his Socialist party.

"The only question that must concern us, is pushing through indispensable reforms with courage, but without calling into question our social model," Valls said. "We must adapt and reinvent this model but it's not dead, it's not outdated."

Valls said the priority should not be on a lesser role for government but rather "a better state." (Reporting by Mark John, writing by Alexandria Sage)