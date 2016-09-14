(Corrects Cahuzac's age)
By Chine Labbé
PARIS, Sept 14 France's financial prosecutor on
Wednesday sought a three-year jail term for former budget
minister Jerome Cahuzac, who was forced to quit government three
years ago over the discovery that he owned a secret bank account
abroad.
Cahuzac, 64, a plastic surgeon by profession who was
appointed budget minister when Socialist President Francois
Hollande took power in 2012, stands accused of tax fraud and
money laundering.
"You have tarnished this country's honour," Prosecutor
Eliane Houlette said. "What has not been repaired, and will
never be, is the harm done to our country, which became a
laughing stock."
She also asked for a five-year ban from seeking elected
office.
Cahuzac's downfall cast a pall over Hollande's government in
its first year, all the more so because he had stood up in
parliament in December 2012 to declare: "I do not have and never
had a foreign bank account, neither now nor before."
The ex-minister, who had presented government proposals to
clamp down on tax evasion in December 2013, quit three months
later and admitted that he had indeed placed 600,000 euros
($667,000) abroad.
Judicial investigators later unearthed an account opened at
Swiss bank UBS in the early 1990s that was later transferred to
Singapore under the codename "Birdie".
Cahuzac, who wept in the dock on Tuesday as he hinted he had
considered taking his own life rather than admit to lying, said
that after the revelations surfaced in the press, Hollande had
not asked him in a one-to-one meeting whether he held a foreign
account.
"This question, 'Do you or do you not have a bank account?',
I was not asked that during that meeting, so if I lied, it was
by omission," he said. "Unlike what was said, I never lied to
the president's face."
The prosecutor also sought a 1.875 million euro ($2.10
million) fine from the Reyl bank of Geneva, which in 2009
allegedly helped Cahuzac transfer funds to Singapore to avoid
detection by French tax authorities, and an 18-month suspended
jail term for its director, Francois Reyl.
The bank denies any wrongdoing. Francois Reyl told the court
he had only played a technical role in the confidential request
from the former minister, which appeared to have no tax evasion
motive to him at the time.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Michel Rose; editing by
Richard Lough and Mark Trevelyan)