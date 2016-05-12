French CGT trade union general secretary Philippe Martinez (C) attends a demonstration against the French labour law in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament talks with fellow MEP and FN vice-president Florian Philippot as they arrive to take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (R) kisses French Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri (L) after France's Socialist government survived a parliament no-confidence vote called by opposition conservatives after it this week resorted to a decree to bypass opposition to a flagship labour reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is kissed by French Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri (L) after France's Socialist government survived a parliament no-confidence vote called by opposition conservatives after it this week resorted to a decree to bypass opposition to a flagship labour reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's Socialist government survived on Thursday a parliament no-confidence vote called by opposition conservatives after it this week resorted to a decree to bypass opposition to a flagship labour reform bill.

Some 246 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion, according to the official vote tally, short of the 288 votes needed to secure an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament.

A no-confidence vote has only succeeded once in France's 57-year-old Fifth Republic: in 1962, when it was used to oust the government of Georges Pompidou.

(Reporting By Emile Picy; writing by John Irish; editing by Dominique Vidalon)