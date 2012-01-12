France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and Socialist Party presidential candidate Francois Hollande walk together as they visit a sawmill in Tra-le-Bos, central France, April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy is narrowing the lead of his Socialist rival Francois Hollande ahead of presidential elections this year but still stands to lose May's second round vote, a poll showed on Thursday.

The survey by pollster OpinionWay and business services firm Fiducial showed that Hollande would clinch the May 6 runoff vote by 55 percent to 45 percent for Sarkozy, though the president's share of the vote rose by 2 percentage points from a previous poll in December.

The survey of 1,060 people conducted on January 10-11 showed that Hollande and Sarkozy were the favourites to win the April 22 first round, with 27 percent and 25 percent of voting intentions respectively, and go on to the runoff.

Despite unemployment at a 12-year high and slowing economic growth, Sarkozy has gained ground in recent polls as he has sought to portray himself as an experienced statesman capable of steering France through the euro zone crisis, in contrast to the relatively inexperienced Hollande.

The poll predicted far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen would come third in the first round with 17 percent - 1 percentage point higher than her showing in December's poll - narrowly ahead of centrist candidate Francois Bayrou, on 15 percent.

A separate survey published by Le Monde newspaper showed that a third of voters agreed with the ideas of the National Front, which has preached withdrawal from the euro zone and protectionism to defend French industry.

"The National Front is entering the mainstream. Before it was a bit of an ugly duckling," said Edouard Lecerf, director general of pollster TNS Sofres.

He credited the party's new leader, Marine Le Pen, with making the National Front more acceptable, particularly to younger voters, than it had been under her father, Jean-Marie.

The older Le Pen scored a shock victory in 2002 when he qualified for the second round of the presidential election at the expense of Socialist candidate Lionel Jospin. President Jacques Chirac comfortably won the eventual runoff as voters of all political colours closed ranks against the National Front.

