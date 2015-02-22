By Gus Trompiz and Foo Yun Chee
| PARIS/BRUSSELS
PARIS/BRUSSELS Feb 22 European Agriculture
Commissioner Phil Hogan pledged on Sunday to take steps to
support pork prices in an effort to help the industry as it
reels from a Russian import ban.
Hogan said on a visit to the annual Paris farm show that the
"most effective tool available" was for the Commission to
introduce stocking of pork meat products, a measure he expected
to confirm in the next few days.
"I have been conscious of the difficulties faced by pig
farmers ... Producers have faced a particular difficulty
resulting from the unjustified ban imposed by Russia," Hogan
said in remarks emailed to Reuters by his spokesman.
He said the sector needed support and that he had proposed
that "we should open private storage for pigmeat".
"This measure would remove a considerable volume of product
from the market, which should have the effect of putting a floor
under the market, stabilising the financial situation of farmers
and should enable the market to recover by stimulating the
fragile recovery in prices," he said.
The announcement was immediately welcomed by French
Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll, who along with several
European counterparts had been calling for such measures for a
number of months to counter the impact of the Russian embargo.
Hogan met with Le Foll and representatives of various farmer
organisations at the Paris show, his spokesman said.
The EU pork sector has been dented by a Russian import ban
that began in early 2014 after an outbreak of African swine
fever in the east of the EU and was reinforced by a broader
one-year embargo against Western foodstuffs decreed in August.
EU pork meat exports to Russia were worth about 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) in 2013.
French farmer groups estimated that the Russian ban on EU
pork products cost producers in France around 500 million euros
last year due to the cumulative effective of lost exports and
the drag on prices within the EU.
France last month attempted to get Russia to lift the part
of its ban covering live pigs, offal and fat through talks
between veterinary officials.
But an initial agreement stalled after the move was
criticised by countries like Poland as breaking EU unity and
Russia's veterinary services broke off discussions.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
(Writing by James Regan and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)