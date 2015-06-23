PARIS, June 23 Traffic was suspended through the
Channel Tunnel linking Britain and France on Tuesday after
protestors accessed the terminal on the French side and set fire
to tires, a spokeswoman for undersea train operator Eurotunnel
said.
"Traffic in the tunnel is suspended because of burning
tires, which are the result of port workers," she said, adding
that the incident was at the entrance of the terminal.
The spokeswoman added that the company "understands very
well the concerns of the port workers", who are protesting at
restructuring at its MyFerryLink division.
"We hope that there will be suitable job proposals
tomorrow," she said, referring to a meeting planned for
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Yves Clarisse; writing by James Regan; editing by
John Irish)