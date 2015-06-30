CALAIS, France, June 30 The Channel Tunnel
closed again on Tuesday due to protesting MyFerryLink workers,
its operator Eurotunnel and French traffic supervision body
Bison Fute said.
The entrance to the tunnel was blocked by angry workers who
set fire to tyres thrown on the tracks, a Reuters witness said.
Employees at MyFerryLink, the ferry service recently sold by
Eurotunnel maintained their blockade of the northern French port
of Calais for a second day on Tuesday after a court rejected
their bid to extend a charter contract with Eurotunnel.
The MyFerryLink workers argue the court decision jeopardises
hundreds of jobs at their company.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Chine Labbe, editing by Mark
John)