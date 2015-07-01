CALAIS, France, July 1 Striking MyFerryLink
workers will partially lift on Wednesday their blockade of
access of France's Calais port on the Channel, a union
representative said on Wednesday.
"We are to be received tomorrow at 11:00 (0900 GMT) at the
Transport Ministry in Paris and so we've accepted to lift the
blockade of the port from 20:00 (1800 GMT) to let P&0 boats
through one by one," union official Eric Vercoutre said.
Workers at ferry service MyFerryLink are trying to prevent
job cuts after their company was sold to a Danish firm earlier
this month. MyFerryLink was previously owned by Eurotunnel, the
company that operates the undersea cross-Channel rail link.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Leigh Thomas)