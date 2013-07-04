PARIS, July 4 France's state-owned postal bank
said on Thursday it had raised 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in
fresh capital from its parent group to help it expand and issue
more loans amid recession in its home market.
The figure is made up of 200 million euros in capital and
800 million in hybrid debt instruments that count towards core,
loss-absorbing Tier 1 capital, the bank said in a statement.
Banque Postale, primarily a deposit-rich retail bank, has
grown its balance sheet over the past two years by taking over
the municipal lending business of Dexia and agreeing
to recover some of mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France's
home finance activities after it was broken up.
Banque Postale is targeting a 2013 capital ratio of 9.5
percent under tougher Basel III rules, more or less in line with
larger rival Societe Generale, while BNP Paribas
hit 10 percent earlier this year.
Unlike BNP and SocGen, Banque Postale has a surplus of
deposits that could be used to expand its loan book. At the end
of 2012, Banque Postale had a loan-to-deposit ratio of 59
percent, while BNP and SocGen's ratios are both above 100
percent.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)