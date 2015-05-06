* 21 firms, 2 groups fined 15.2 mln euros ($17.2 mln)

* Watchdog says met illegally to discuss, not fix, prices

* Most meetings linked to grains price surge boosting costs (Adds details, quotes)

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, May 6 France's competition watchdog fined companies and lobby groups representing nearly the entire poultry sector on Wednesday for discussing common price demands with retailers in what it called a lenient decision adapted to the industry's difficulties.

The Autorite de la Concurrence fined 21 chicken, turkey, duck and rabbit producers and two organisations a total of 15.2 million euros ($17.2 million) for holding illegal meetings between 2000 and 2007, notably to discuss a joint strategy to pass on a surge in grain prices.

The penalty is much smaller than the 192.7 million euro fine imposed in mid-March on nine yoghurt manufacturers who met in secret to fix prices, which was not the case here, it said.

The watchdog adjusted the fine in view of the problems faced by the sector and its commitment, suggested by the sector leader LDC, to create a new inter-branch organisation.

France is the European Union's largest poultry producer and its industry has been severely hurt by high prices for grain, which make up around two-thirds of production costs, as well as competition from cheaper imports.

LDC was given the largest fine at 5 million euros. Gastronome, which sold a poultry plant to retailer Casino this week, was initially fined the same but the amount was cut to 2 million euros due to its financial difficulties.

Other companies also saw their sanctions reduced, with Duc benefiting from a 90 percent cut to its 1 million euro penalty, and Doux, a major player at the time, exempted because its fresh poultry branch was in liquidation, the watchdog said.

"In this matter, sanction was necessary because clearly the manufacturers crossed the yellow line, did not respect the rules," the watchdog's chairman, Bruno Lasserre told reporters.

"We understand but could not wipe the slate clean," he said.

Meetings accelerated between end-2006 and in 2007 as the industry struggled to cope with a surge in global grain prices, which more than doubled over the period due to tight supplies.

Producers and industry groups jointly, and illegally, asked retailers for price rises in 2007 but with little success, Thierry Dahan, deputy-chairman of the watchdog, said.

Poultry companies have three years to establish a new industry organisation meeting the watchdog's requirements. If they fail to do so, they could be fined up to 5 percent of their sales, it said. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz, editing by David Evans)