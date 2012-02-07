(Recasts, adds new record, background)
PARIS Feb 7 French power demand reached
an all-time high on Tuesday evening, as much as 4 percent above
the previous record in December 2010, data published by grid
operator RTE showed, as freezing weather boosted the use of
electric heaters.
French electricity demand rose as high as 100,500 megawatts
(MW) at 1800 GMT on Tuesday, the highest since a 96,710 MW
record reached on Dec. 15, 2010.
Power demand typically surges in France when temperatures
drop, because around 30 percent of consumers use electric
heaters.
Nuclear power plants covered 63 percent of production when
the new record was reached, while hydroelectric plants had the
second-largest output at 14 percent of overall generation, RTE
data also showed.
French demand rises 2,300 MW for each temperature drop of
one degree Celsius, the highest in Europe, RTE said.
Demand had been forecast to reach new highs since last week,
but real-time consumption stopped short of breaching records
several times over the past days.
French electricity prices have been trading at two-year
highs since the onset of the cold snap, with baseload prices for
Tuesday delivery surging as high as 155 euros ($210) per
megawatt-hour in Monday's trading session.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)