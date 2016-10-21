PARIS Oct 21 EDF on Friday called on
the French government to consider a temporary suspension of a
rule that forces it to sell power to competitors at a fixed
price, to prevent possible speculation in a tight wholesale
electricity market.
Under the so-called ARENH mechanism, EDF's smaller
competitors can buy fixed volumes of electricity from EDF
nuclear reactors at 42 euros per megawatt hour so as to promote
competition in the market.
France - a net power exporter which depends on nuclear for
over 75 percent of its electricity needs - is facing a potential
supply crunch ahead of winter following a demand by nuclear
safety regulator ASN that EDF carries out further safety checks
on 12 of its 58 French reactors.
Currently, 19 of its nuclear reactors are completely out for
scheduled maintenance or safety checks for periods ranging from
a couple of days to several months.
"Considering the circumstances, their impact on the
wholesale power market and the resulting speculative effects,
EDF urges the energy and finance ministries to take all
necessary measures, including, as the case may be, the temporary
suspension of the ARENH scheme," EDF said in a statement.
Persistent fears of prolonged reactors outages stretching
into the cold months of January and February when demand hits a
peak, has sparked a rally in European energy markets with spot
and forward power contracts hitting new highs.
In recent years, operators had increasingly turned to the
market and abandoned the ARENH mechanism as cheaper power was
available from solar and wind renewable sources and coal.
With worries over tight supply roiling the markets, the
French year-ahead power price for 2017 delivery has
risen from a low of 25.55 euros /MWh in March to 43.5 euros/MWh
on Wednesday. It was trading at 41.80 euros/MWh on Friday.
The French energy and finance ministries were not
immediately available for comment.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal asked the utility last week
to ensure the country will have sufficient power supply through
the winter.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq)