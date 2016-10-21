PARIS Oct 21 EDF on Friday called on the French government to consider a temporary suspension of a rule that forces it to sell power to competitors at a fixed price, to prevent possible speculation in a tight wholesale electricity market.

Under the so-called ARENH mechanism, EDF's smaller competitors can buy fixed volumes of electricity from EDF nuclear reactors at 42 euros per megawatt hour so as to promote competition in the market.

France - a net power exporter which depends on nuclear for over 75 percent of its electricity needs - is facing a potential supply crunch ahead of winter following a demand by nuclear safety regulator ASN that EDF carries out further safety checks on 12 of its 58 French reactors.

Currently, 19 of its nuclear reactors are completely out for scheduled maintenance or safety checks for periods ranging from a couple of days to several months.

"Considering the circumstances, their impact on the wholesale power market and the resulting speculative effects, EDF urges the energy and finance ministries to take all necessary measures, including, as the case may be, the temporary suspension of the ARENH scheme," EDF said in a statement.

Persistent fears of prolonged reactors outages stretching into the cold months of January and February when demand hits a peak, has sparked a rally in European energy markets with spot and forward power contracts hitting new highs.

In recent years, operators had increasingly turned to the market and abandoned the ARENH mechanism as cheaper power was available from solar and wind renewable sources and coal.

With worries over tight supply roiling the markets, the French year-ahead power price for 2017 delivery has risen from a low of 25.55 euros /MWh in March to 43.5 euros/MWh on Wednesday. It was trading at 41.80 euros/MWh on Friday.

The French energy and finance ministries were not immediately available for comment.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal asked the utility last week to ensure the country will have sufficient power supply through the winter. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq)